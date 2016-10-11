(Updates to close)
Oct 11 Australian shares closed steady on
Tuesday, paring some early gains after crude prices dipped, but
still held near one-year highs on growing expectations of an
output cut.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished flat at 0.08 percent
or, 4.37 points at 5479.80.
An overnight rally in oil prices boosted energy stocks, with
the energy index closing at its highest in nearly a
year.
Oil jumped on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin
said Russia was ready to join a proposed deal to curb oil
production in the hope of stemming a two-year price slide.
Oil majors Oil Search Ltd and Santos
finished the session up more than 3 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index nudged 0.10
percent up or 7.31 points to finish the session at 7124.23.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand signalled on Tuesday that
there would be more policy easing in future to ensure an
increase in the inflation rate.
Financials, the biggest index constituent, lost ground while
blue chips such as SKY Network Television Ltd up 3. 1
percent and Genesis Energy Ltd up 1.7 percent were
major gainers.
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)