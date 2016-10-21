(Updates to close)
Oct 21 Australian shares closed lower on Friday,
dragged down by healthcare stocks after Healthscope Ltd
tumbled over a profit warning, while a stronger dollar weighed
on oil prices, pulling down energy shares.
The dollar rose to seven-month highs against a basket of
currencies, as the euro fell to its lowest since March after the
European Central Bank shot down talk it was contemplating
tapering its monetary easing.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.2 percent lower at
5,430.3. The index fell for the second consecutive week, losing
0.1 percent this week.
Healthscope closed almost 19 percent lower, at an
eight-month low, after the company said it experienced
slower-than-expected revenue growth in hospitals in the first
quarter. (nL4N1CQ5OX)
Gains in financial stocks helped the benchmark in reversing
some of the losses during early trade, with Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
gaining 0.9 and 0.8 pct, respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2
percent lower at 6958.4. The index lost 2.5 percent this week,
in third straight week of losses.
Consumer cyclicals were the biggest drag on the index, with
Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd falling almost 12
percent to its lowest in a year, after warning that crackdown on
gaming by Chinese authorities would hurt its ability to attract
Chinese VIP gamblers.
Orion Health, the top gainer on the benchmark,
closed 3.3 percent higher, its biggest intra-day percentage gain
in three weeks.
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)