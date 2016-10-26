(Updates to close)
Oct 26 Australian shares closed lower on
Wednesday after dropping to a near one-month low earlier in the
day, dragged down by financials and consumer staples after
retail giant Wesfarmers took a hit on dour quarterly sales.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.53 percent, or
83.029 points, lower at 5,359.8. The benchmark lost as much as
1.88 percent, to hit its lowest since Sep. 22, 2016.
Shares in Wesfarmers Ltd ended 5.7 percent down
after the company's first quarter sales undershot market
expectations. Same-store food and liquor sales at its Coles
supermarket chain rose 1.8 per cent in the three months ending
September, down on growth of 3.3 per cent in the June quarter.
Oil majors were also hit hard after an overnight drop in oil
prices, with Woodside Petroleum closing 1.87 percent
lower, and Oil Search off 3.01 percent, driving the
benchmark energy index to close 2.45 percent lower.
The financial index dipped 1.32 percent, with all
four "Big Banks" down 0.9 percent to 1.4 percent, as investors
were jittery ahead of National Australia Bank's
earnings on Thursday which might see the bank cut its dividend.
Another highlight of the day was Ardent Leisure,
that posted its worst day in more than 1-1/2 years after
confirming four fatalities at its theme park in Queensland on
Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed at
its lowest in 3 months, shedding 1.5 percent, or 106.67 points,
at 6,896.2.
The benchmark was pulled down by industrials and healthcare
stocks, with Auckland International Airport Ltd and
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd posting the biggest
losses on the index, each down 5.22 percent and 1.64 percent
respectively.
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)