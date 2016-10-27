(Updates to close)
Oct 27 Australian shares closed at its lowest in
a month on Thursday, after doubts over OPEC's ability to
organise a coordinated production cut weighed on oil prices, and
National Australia Bank's positive results were unable to soothe
sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2 percent, or 64.3
points, lower to 5295.5.
Brent crude oil dipped below $50 on doubts that the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
non-OPEC producers like Russia will be able to effectively
coordinate output cuts to prop up prices.
The energy index ended down 1.76 percent, its lowest
since Sep. 29, dropping also for a fifth consecutive session.
Oil major Woodside Petroleum Ltd closed at a four-week
low while its peer Oil Search Ltd dropped 2.4 percent.
Gold and iron miners followed suit, with Newcrest Mining Ltd
shedding 2.6 percent, while BHP Billiton Ltd
ended down 1.44 percent.
Basic materials stocks posed the biggest drag on the
benchmark.
Financials added to market woes regardless of National
Australia Bank Ltd posting a 4 percent rise in annual
cash profit, that beat street extimates.
The financials benchmark shut 0.7 percent lower.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.66 percent or 45.75 points to 6,941.95.
The rally was driven by industrials and utilities, with
shares of Auckland International Airport Ltd posting
their biggest percentage rise in more than two weeks and
electricity retailer Contact Energy Ltd ending 1.47
percent higher.
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)