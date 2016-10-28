(Updates to close)
Oct 28Australian shares ended lower on Friday
and capped their biggest weekly loss in four months, dragged
down by financials, after profit warnings from AMP Ltd
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rattled
market sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third straight
session to close 0.2 percent down at 5,283.8. The index was down
2.7 percent on the week.
The country's biggest retail wealth manager AMP fell 9.1
percent to its lowest in more than two years, after saying it
would book $910 million in charges for the current financial
year.
ANZ fell 1.7 percent to a near two month low after saying it
would record one-off charges of A$360 million.
Some losses were offset by gains in energy and mining
sectors, with the energy index snapping five sessions of
losses to rise 1.6 percent,
The benchmark materials index rose 1.4 percent,
recording its biggest intraday percentage gain in more than four
weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down
0.2 percent, or 13.31 points, at 6,928.64. The index fell for a
fourth consecutive week, down 0.4 percent.
Gains in healthcare stocks were negated by losses in
materials and consumer discretionary stocks.
Retirement villages operators Ryman Healthcare Ltd
and Summerset Group Holdings were among the leading
gainers, ending more than 2 percent up.
Trade Me Group Ltd was the biggest drag on the
index falling about 3.3 percent to its lowest in more than a
week.
