(Updates to close)
Oct 31 Australian shares finished higher on
Monday after a subdued start, as higher commodity prices
supported basic materials stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6 percent, or 33.89
points, at 5,317.73 at the close of trade. The benchmark
closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday and has lost 2.2 percent this
month.
Australian stocks had started soft after Wall Street
weakened on Friday in response to news that the Federal Bureau
of Investigation would review additional emails related to
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a
personal email server while secretary of state.
Gold stocks drove the gains in the basic materials sector
as the yellow metal held steady on Friday's gains amid a
firm dollar.
Gold miners Newcrest Mining and OZ Minerals Ltd
added 5.3 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.
Iron ore prices too extended their winning streak, up for a
sixth straight session on Monday.
Mining giants Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
were 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent higher respectively.
Orocobre Ltd saw its biggest intraday percentage
gain in seven years, ending 20.4 percent higher, after Deutsche
Bank in a note said the lithium miner's December quarter
guidance for its Olaroz mine was achievable.
Financials, the biggest sector on the index, added 0.6
percent.
Real estate investment trusts Investa Office Fund
and DEXUS Property Group were the sector's biggest
gainers, each adding over 2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rebounded
from earlier losses, gaining 0.3 percent, or 17.38 points,
finishing the session at 6,960.68.
Telecom stocks and financials led the gains, with Spark New
Zealand and Westpac Banking Corp, among the
biggest gainers, up 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Edited by Simon
Cameron-Moore)