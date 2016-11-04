(Updates to close)
Nov 4 Australian shares finished at the lowest
in over four months on Friday, shadowing lower U.S. stocks ahead
of a U.S. presidential election next week that has investors on
the edge.
Many polls show Republican candidate Donald Trump gaining
ground on Democrat Hillary Clinton, seen by may as the status
quo candidate, in the race for the White House.
Investors are also watching out for U.S. payrolls data later
in the Global day which could impact the likelihood of a Federal
Reserve rate rise next month.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9 percent, or 44.75
points, at 5,180.8, the lowest since the end of June. The
benchmark dropped for a fourth straight week, shedding 2
percent.
National Australia Bank shares, which traded
ex-dividend, fell 6 percent, while shares in lender mortgage
insurer Genworth Mortgage's plunged 7.6 percent on poor
earnings.
The Australian main index incurred losses across all sectors
besides utilities, which made negligible gains.
The New Zealand benchmark index also closed at its
lowest since end of June, falling over 1 percent, or 70.47
points, to 6,708.47.
The benchmark lost 3.2 percent over the week, its fifth
consecutive weekly decline.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)