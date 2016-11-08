(Updates to close)

Nov 8 Australian shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday as gains in materials offset declines in financial stocks, with investors cautiously optimistic Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed some early gains to end 0.13 percent higher at 5,257.8.

Most polls show Clinton leading Republican rival Donald Trump by a tight margin.

Clinton, seen as the candidate more likely to maintain the status quo, saw her chances of winning improve after the FBI said no criminal charges were warranted against her over the use of a private email server.

"The markets see greater chances of Clinton winning the election but there is no certainty, and if Trump won there would be a big risk-off move," said Ric Spooner, market strategist at CMC Markets.

The ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index closed up by nearly 2 percent, hitting a 17-month high, propelled by a rise in metal prices.

Nickel miners Independence Group NL and Western Areas Ltd were among the top gainers on the metals index backed by a rise in nickel prices. < CMNI3>

BHP Billiton Ltd rose 2.6 percent and was top contributor to both the benchmark and metals indexes.

Financials were the biggest drag on the index with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp falling 0.6 and 0.8 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index extended gains to a second session, rising 0.3 percent to finish at 6,894.35.

Gains were led by industrials and telecom stocks, with Auckland International Airport Ltd and Spark New Zealand Ltd rising more than 1.4 pct.

(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Meijer)