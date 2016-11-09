(Updates to close)
Nov 9 Australian shares gave up early gains on
Wednesday to close at their lowest since the Brexit vote, as
Republican candidate Donald Trump appeared ever more likely to
win the White House.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.9 percent, or 101.19
points, to 5,156.6 at the close of trade in heavy trading. The
benchmark index touched four-month low during trade, while
marking its worst day in more than two years.
The Australian Securities Exchange confirmed in a tweet that
it hit an all-time record high of 1.71 million trades on
Wednesday. The previous record was 1.53 million set on Brexit
day, June 24.
Trump scored a series of surprising wins in battleground
states including Florida and Ohio, rattling world markets
counting on Democrat Hillary Clinton to win, with investors
worried a Trump victory could compound economic and geopolitical
uncertainty.
With voting completed in 49 of the 50 U.S. states, he also
narrowly led in Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, giving
him a clear advantage in the state-by-state fight for 270
Electoral College votes needed to win.
"Brexit was big surprise, but this (Trump's victory)is
absolutely stunning," said James McGlew, executive director of
corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.
Decliners outnumbered advancers by a by three to one on the
Australian stock exchange, with 529 issues touching 52-week new
lows, compared to 439 hitting 52-week highs.
All of the major sectors lost, with financials leading the
pack.
Australia's "Big Four" banks dropped nearly 2 percent, with
NAB shares hitting a three-month low during the day.
Oil stocks also traded in negative territory, as crude
prices tumbled on the news of Trump leading Clinton.
The gold index gained on a nearly four-percent jump in gold
prices as investors sought out safe haven assets.
Newcrest Mining touched a two-month high.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 3.3
percent, or 230.15 points, to close at 6,664.21, its lowest
since end-March. The index also recorded its biggest percentage
loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Auckland International Airport Ltd dropped 3.4
percent, while Meridian Energy dips more than 4
percent.
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)