Nov 10 Australian shares rose over 3 percent on
Thursday in their best gain in five years, as investors absorbed
Republican Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. presidential
election.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 3.3 percent, or 172.244
points, higher at 5,328.8, after declining 1.9 percent in the
previous session.
Australian market tracked gains in U.S. stocks. The Dow
jumped 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
both added 1.11 percent on Wednesday.
The Wall Street rebound was based on investor belief that
the Republican President-elect's policies are better for
economic growth in the short-term than Clinton's would have
been, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine
Capital.
All major sectors except gold gained, while the
number of issues advanced were twice the decliners on the
overall Australian stock exchange.
The "Big 4" banks, alongside mining giants BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto, were the top performers on the
benchmark index.
Fortescue Metals Group surged as much as 12.5
percent to its highest in nearly three years, with 38.7 million
shares changing hands, nearly thrice the 30-day average.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1
percent, or 69.51 points, higher at 6,733.72 in heavy trading.
New Zealand's central bank lowered interest rates to a
record low of 1.75 percent and it said international factors,
including U.S. political uncertainty, were the major risks to
the country's economy.
Financial stocks drove the gains, with Westpac Banking Corp
and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
both adding more than 5 percent.
