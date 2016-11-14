(Updates to close)

Nov 14 Australian shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by weaker material and financial stocks, as uncertainties surrounding U.S. economic policies following Donald Trump's election kept some investors on the sidelines.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 25.03 points or 0.47 percent lower at 5,345.7.

Gold company Resolute Mining was the biggest loser on the benchmark, after gold prices declined 1 percent.

Local gold index fell 8 percent to its lowest in five months, with gold companies accounting for most of the losses in the materials sector.

Local metals index slipped 2.1 percent, with BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals both down 0.8 percent each.

Forex services provider Ozforex Group gained 5.9 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 39.98 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 6,737.7, despite devastating earthquakes on the South Island that killed at least two people.

Materials outperformed other sectors. Fletcher Building was the biggest percentage gainer, up 4 percent, and entertainment company Sky City rose 2.5 percent.

Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, fell 0.17 percent after it said some farms were without power, following the earthquake, and would likely have to dump milk. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)