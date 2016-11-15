(Updates to close)
Nov 15 - Australian shares ended Tuesday just a shade lower,
recouping some early losses after positive remarks on the
economy from the Reserve Bank of Australia offset risk aversion.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 19.5 points or 0.37
percent to 5,326.2 at the close of trade.
In the minutes of its November policy meeting, Australia's
central bank said it expects core inflation to pick up gradually
amid surging prices for key commodity exports and an economy
running near potential, implying it might be done cutting
interest rates this cycle.
Foreign exchange services provider OFX Group was
the biggest loser, plunging as much as 17.3 pct after it slashed
its earnings outlook.
BHP Billiton lost 1.1 percent after iron ore
futures in Asia saw a sharp drop on Tuesday. South
32 Ltd and Fortescue Metals followed its lead.
Rio Tinto, the world's second largest miner,,
settled 0.8 percent lower after it said it was "cautiously
optimistic" about the current copper market, which has
strengthened in recent weeks.
Materials and healthcare stocks underperformed other
sectors, offsetting gains in financials.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed
0.48 percent or 32.67 points to finish the session at 6,770.4.
Dairy giant Fonterra rose half a percent, despite
Monday's devastating earthquake and aftershocks, which left some
farms without power, forcing them to dump milk.
Poultry farmer Tegel Group was the biggest
percentage gainer on the index, rising nearly 4 percent,
Materials and utility stocks outperformed other sectors,
offsetting upsets in telecommunication shares.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)