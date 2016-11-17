(Updates to close)

Nov 17 Australian shares closed marginally higher on Thursday, helped by telecom stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 10.828 points, to 5,338 at the close of trade.

Data showing creation of 9,000 jobs in October, compared with the forecast of more than 20,000, only had minimal impact.

The telecom sector rose 2.11 percent.

Telstra FPO was the sector's big gainer, rising 2.5 percent after the telecommunications giant said it expects a A$1 billion reduction in core fixed costs by fiscal year 2021.

The healthcare and utilities sectors also advanced. CSL Limited and Scentre Group were up 1.9 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.

Despite a sharp fall in iron ore prices, mining giant BHP Billiton, edged up 0.3 percent on a positive outloook.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.15 percent or 9.920 points lower at 6,814.660.

The index was primarily dragged down by material and healthcare stocks. Fletcher Building Ltd and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd down 2.7 percent and 2.6 percent respectively. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)