Nov 18 Australian shares closed the week
slightly higher, with Friday's session underpinned by gains in
financial stocks in step with a strong rally on Wall Street
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments.
A sharp rally in shares of Australia's biggest up-market
department store operator, Myer Holdings Ltd,, also
supported market sentiment. The stock jumped as much as 10.6
percent as the retail giant flagged a return to profit in 2017
financial year after net income fell for the past six financial
years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3 percent, or 20.862
points higher, to 5,259.4 at the close of trade. The benchmark
closed down 0.2 percent for the week.
Financial stocks led gainers with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia and Westpac Banking Corp, tacking on
around 0.3 percent.
S&P ASX Financials Index gained as much as 0.7
percent to hit a three-week high.
Telecom stocks rallied as Telstra Corp rose as much
as 2.6 percent for its third straight session of gains as
investors reacted positively to news of big cost cuts over the
next five years.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6
percent or 43.180 points higher to 6,857.84. The benchmark
closed 2.4 percent higher for the week, snapping six sessions of
losses.
The index was helped by blue-chip Auckland International
Airport rising 3.3 percent.
World's biggest dairy exporter Fonterra
fell almost 2 percent.
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)