(Updates to close)
Nov 21 Australian shares closed lower on Monday,
with consumer staples and healthcare stocks erasing the gains
from energy and material sectors, as investors looked for more
clarity on President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended or 8.11 points or 0.2
percent lower at 5,351.30.
Consumer stocks dragged the index, falling more than
1 percent, with retail-to-resources company Wesfarmers Ltd
and supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd falling
1.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.
The ASX 200 Healthcare index fell 1.3 percent with
biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd dropping 0.7 percent.
Bucking the trend, energy stocks rose on hopes of an
OPEC-led output cut, with Woodside Petroleum Ltd and
Origin Energy Ltd gaining between 1.3 percent to 2.6
percent.
Basic materials stocks rose for the first time in
six sessions, with both BHP Billiton Ltd and Newcrest
Mining Ltd closing up 0.8 percent.
Some 300 stocks hit new lows, while 275 issues hit new
highs.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed down
by 8.89 points to finish the session at 6,848.95.
The index saw the deepest losses in utilities and consumer
staples, with Meridian Energy Ltd and Contact Energy
Ltd shedding 2.9 percent and 2.4 percent respectively,
while A2 Milk Company Ltd lost 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)