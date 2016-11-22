(Updates to close)
Nov 22 Australian shares closed at a four-week
high on Tuesday, as a rally in oil and metal prices boosted the
mining and energy sectors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.2 percent, or 61.96
points, to 5,413.30 at the close of trade, its highest since
Oct. 25.
Oil prices rose to their highest since October after
comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin raised hopes that
producer countries will reach a deal at a meeting next week to
limit output.
Metals gained on expectations of improving appetite in top
consumer China, and as investors bet that a rise in oil prices
would stoke inflation, increasing the allure of commodities as a
hedge.
The Australian energy index hit its highest in more
than five weeks, with oil major Woodside Ltd rising 2.4
percent, while Santos Ltd closed 3.8 percent higher.
Miners led the gains, with heavyweight BHP Billiton
Ltd rising as much as 4.4 percent to its highest since
October 2015.
Rio Tinto Ltd closed 2.2 percent higher.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index surrendered
earlier gains to close down half a percent or 32.56 points to
finish the session at 6,816.39.
Industrial and healthcare stocks led the losses on the
index, with airport operator Auckland International Airport Ltd
slipping by 2.4 percent, while retirement village
operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd shed 2.7 percent.
Bucking the trend, software firm Xero Ltd rose 2.2
percent, while Dairy product maker a2 Milk Co Ltd
jumped 4.8 percent.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)