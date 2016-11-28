(Updates to close)
Nov 28 - Australian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged
down by energy shares, after oil prices slipped on fears that
producer countries meeting this week could fail to agree an
output cut.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 43.4 points or 0.79
percent to 5,464.4 at the close of trade.
Oil prices extended Friday's losses after disagreements
between OPEC and non-OPEC crude exporters over the quantum of
production cuts gave rise to fresh uncertainties.
To add to woes, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid
al-Falih said on Sunday that Saudi representatives would not
attend the talks originally scheduled for Monday because no
agreement within OPEC had been reached so far.
Australia's energy index fell 1.93 percent on the
day. Oil majors Woodside Energy and Oil Search
slipped 2.3 percent and 3 percent respectively.
Financials in Australia remained subdued as well, as
investors assumed a wait-and-see stance to see if recent gains
sustained.
All four 'Big Banks' closed in red, after last week's rally.
Major miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
slipped 1.2 percent to 2.6 percent.
Tech company NEXTDC Ltd was the biggest loser on
the benchmark.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat,
with an upside bias at 0.05 percent or 3.34 points, finishing
the session at 6,902.9, with utilities outperforming other
sectors.
SKY Network Television was the biggest percent
gainer on the index, up 3 percent.
Airlines company, Air New Zealand ended the session
2 percent higher, after oil prices fell.
In the opposite direction, Orion Health plummeted
to a four-and-half year low after recording an operating loss
for the first-half of 2017.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)