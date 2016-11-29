(Updates to close)
Nov 29 Australian shares ended a touch lower on
Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious stance after a weak Wall
Street finish weighed on regional markets, with losses in the
materials sector tugging on the main index.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.13 percent, or 6.9
points, lower at 5,457.5, at the close of trade.
The "Big 4" banks supported the financial sector, inching up
0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.
Those gains were not enough to keep the market in the black
as mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
dropped more than 1 percent as iron ore retreated following the
a pull-back in steel prices from a 31-month high.
Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources Ltd slid as
much as 3.7 pct, after it hinted at a delay in its proposed 215
million-pound takeover of Sierra Rutile Ltd.
Wall Street's losses on Monday and political woes in Italy
kept risk appetite in check through much of Asia's trading
session.
Telecommunications provider Vocus Communications Ltd
plunged as much as 27.4 percent to its biggest one-day
loss in more than 15 years, after the company's earnings
guidance disappointed investors
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.02
percent, or 1.21 points lower to finish the session at 6,901.75.
Skincare company Trilogy International Limited,
fell as much as 10 percent, despite posting a 10 percent jump in
half-year profit, due to uncertainty regarding opportunities in
China.
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)