Jan 17 Australian shares lost traction on
Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by
British Prime Minister Theresa May to lay out plans to exit the
European Union, which some traders fear will see Britain lose
access to the bloc's single market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9 percent, or 49.041
points lower. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Monday.
Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in,
half out" of the EU, May will say later in the day, according to
her office, in a speech setting out her 12 priorities for
upcoming divorce talks with the bloc.
Those priorities will include leaving the EU's single market
and regaining full control of Britain's borders, media reported,
reinforcing fears of a 'Hard Brexit' which has pushed the pound
to some of the lowest levels against the U.S. dollar in more
than three decades and weighed on other riskier assets such as
stocks.
Australia's "Big 4" banks dominated losses, with National
Australia Bank declining as much as 1.8 percent to a
near three-week low.
Iron ore pulled back from a 3-year high, dragging index
heavyweights South32 and Fortescue Metals Group
down as much as 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent,
respectively.
Global mining giant Rio Tinto slipped as much as
1.3 percent, even though its results were in line with
expectations.
It reported output and shipments for 2016 in line with its
guidance and kept its targets for 2017 intact, expecting to ship
330 million-340 million tonnes of iron ore.
Bucking the trend, gold prices rose as investors rushed to
the safe haven asset, with Newcrest Mining up 1.7
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed
almost 0.2 percent, or 11.98 points lower, at 7,062.96.
Overall sentiment echoed its Australian counterpart despite
reports that New Zealand's business confidence rose to a 2-year
high in the fourth quarter, rekindling hopes that the central
bank will keep interest rates on hold next month, after three
cuts last year.
Industrials were the biggest drag, with Air New Zealand
down as much as 2.2 percent, leading losses in the
benchmark.
Z Energy closed over 1 percent lower, its biggest
one-day loss in over 4 weeks.
Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group inched
higher ahead of the NZ Dairy prices and NZ Milk Auctions data
due later in the day.
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)