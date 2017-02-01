(Updates to close)
Feb 1 Australian shares advanced on Wednesday,
as a tumbling greenback sent mining and oil stocks into positive
territory.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.57 percent, or 32.289
points, higher at 5,653.2 at the close of trade. The benchmark
fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday.
The dollar faltered against a basket of currencies and
suffered its worst January in three decades after U.S. President
Donald Trump criticised key trading partners.
Global stocks remain subdued as Trump's comments led to a
risk-off mood.
Safe haven assets such as gold glittered at a one-week high,
while materials held on to strong gains from earlier in the
session.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd rallied as much as 4.7
percent to hit a near six-year high, as the world's
fourth-largest iron ore miner expected a boost in iron ore
demand after China's decision to close steel mills that use
scrap metal.
Index heavyweights BHP Billiton Ltd and South32 Ltd
rose 1.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
The country's biggest gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd
rose as much as 3.1 percent in its third straight
session of gains.
Westpac Banking Corp, one of the index's top
performers, perked up 0.9 percent while international investment
advisor AMP Limited rose 1 percent.
Oil markets were range-bound on a surplus of supplies. Oil
and gas giant Woodside Petroleum Ltd edged up 1.4
percent.
Senex Energy Ltd surged as much as 8.9 percent
after the oil and gas explorer lined up U.S. partners to fund a
gas project, which could help ease a pending gas shortage in
Australia's east.
The market also found support from strong property data.
An index of home prices for the combined capital cities
climbed 0.7 percent in January, according to property consultant
CoreLogic.
Strong housing prices, however, posed a worry for the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which had hoped the market
would have cooled following the implementation of tighter
lending rules on banks.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended flat
at 7,055.5 points, as the gains in industrials were offset by
losses in material stocks.
Port of Tauranga Ltd jumped to its highest ever,
surging as much 3.8 percent, while Meridian Energy Ltd
rose more than 3 percent.
Fletcher Building Ltd fell 1.6 percent, while Z
Energy Limited lost 2.2 percent.
Sentiment was boosted as New Zealand's unemployment surged
5.2 percent in December, from an eight-year low of 4.8 percent,
suggesting a lower chance of a rate hike later in the year.
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Randy Fabi)