(Updates to close)
May 1 Australian shares continued their upward
climb for a seventh straight session as losses in energy and
basic materials were outweighed by gains in other sectors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent, or 32.436
points to 5,956.5 at the close of trade, logging its longest
gaining streak since July 2016.
Industrial stocks led the gains with Sydney Airport
adding 2 percent, and utility stocks AGL Energy and APA
group rising 1.6 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.
APA Group has agreed to buy Origin Energy's Darling
Downs solar farm project for A$200 million ($149.74 million).
Consumer stocks Wesfarmers and Woolworths
also contributed to the gains, rising 1.4 percent and 0.6
percent, respectively.
Bellamy's Australia was the biggest gainer on the
benchmark, up 5.1 percent.
Financial stocks reversed their earlier trend to end higher
with the index rising 0.6 percent as Westpac Banking
and Australian and New Zealand Banking Group inched up
over 0.6 percent each.
Among miners, Rio Tinto lost nearly 1 percent,
while Fortescue Metals declined more than 1 percent.
Gold stocks Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining
declined over 0.4 percent each as gold prices fell on
Monday.
BHP Billiton, however, gained 0.7 percent, snapping
two losing days.
Energy stocks fell as oil edged lower on Monday with Oil
Search shedding 0.6 percent and Santos losing
as much as 1.2 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up
0.05 percent, or 3.47 points, to 7,382.22 in its sixth straight
session of gains.
The climb was led by the financial sector with Westpac
Banking and Australia and New Zealand Banking
gaining 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Energy and consumer sectors led the losses with Z Energy Ltd
shedding 0.7 percent and Fletcher Building Ltd
falling 1.4 percent.
($1 = 1.3356 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)