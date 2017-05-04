(Updates to close)
May 4 Australian shares fell on Thursday as
softer metal prices and technical selling drove miners and banks
lower, pulling the index down for a third straight session.
The Australian was weakened by a strengthening in the U.S.
dollar after the Federal Reserve kept U.S. rates unchanged and
characterised weakness in the economy over the first quarter as
temporary.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 15.942 points, or 0.3
percent, lower at 5,876.4.
The 'Big Four' banks were the biggest drag on the index
losing between 0.6 percent and 1.7 percent.
"Financials constitute almost half of the index. We're
seeing a number of technical buy/sell programs hitting the
market, and because of their index weighting, that's turning
into direct pressure on financial stocks," said Michael
McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
National Bank of Australia reversed trend to end
0.5 percent lower after having gained as much as 2.2 percent
earlier in the session. NAB had posted a 2.3 percent rise in
half-year cash profit, beating analysts' estimates.
Miners in the region lost ground as Chinese iron ore posted
its biggest single-day fall in more than five months, while
London copper hit near two-week low.
Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals fell 1.8
percent and 4.8 percent. BHP Billiton, however, crept
up 0.1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down
0.4 percent, or 27.43 points lower, at 7,378.41.
The financial and healthcare sectors fell as Westpac Banking
and Australia and New Zealand Banking declined
1.4 percent and 2 percent respectively, a third straight losing
day.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare dropped 1 percent, while
Ryman Healthcare shed 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Meijer)