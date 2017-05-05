(Updates to close)
May 5 Australian shares fell to their lowest in
two weeks, and logged their steepest weekly fall since early
February, as a dip in oil and metal prices brought energy and
material stocks lower.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was 39.77 points, or 0.7
percent, lower at 5,836.6 at the close of trade, leading to a
1.5 percent loss for the week.
Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum and Oilsearch
lost 2.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, as oil
prices fell on supply glut concerns.
Miner BHP Billiton was down 2.7 percent, while gold
stocks Newcrest Mining and St. Barbara fell
3.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, as iron ore sank on
demand worries and on over night losses in copper and gold.
The telecom sector was the only gainer on the index as
Telstra surged 4 percent after the Australian
competition watchdog ruled carriers would not be forced to let
rivals use their infrastructure.
For the coming session, investors will be looking out for
the U.S. jobs data scheduled for later in the day as well as
outcome of the final round of French elections over the weekend.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to win the
elections.
Regionally, investors will be positioning ahead of the
Australian budget due May 9, as well as half-year
results of Westpac Banking and Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, after Australia and New Zealand Bank
and National Australia Bank reported this
week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index reversed
trend from earlier in the session to end 0.2 percent, or 12.92
points, lower at 7,365.5. Over the week, the index lost 0.2
percent.
Spark New Zealand and Fisher and Paykel Healthcare
were the biggest drag on the index, down 1.1 percent
and 0.5 percent respectively, while Comvita was the
worst performer losing 6.5 percent.
