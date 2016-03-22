(Updates to close)
MELBOURNE, March 22 Australian shares finished
flat on Tuesday with Wall Street offering no lead and bulls
chastened by the repeated failure to break major chart
resistance in the past week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,166 points at
the close of trade. It fell 0.3 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a
record high and closed up 0.3 percent or 22.3 points to finish
the session at 6,664.25.
The index hit a record high of 6,664.26 as yield-hungry
investors continued to shift funds out of bank deposits amid New
Zealand's record low interest rates.
