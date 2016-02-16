(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australian shares climbed for a second day on Tuesday to hit the highest in a week, as a rebound by China and Hong Kong stockmarkets and in oil buoyed miners and energy companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 1.37 percent or 66.54 points to 4,910 points at the close of trade. The market hit a five-day high of 4,910. It had advanced by 1.64 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed by 0.68 percent or 41.09 points to finish the session at 6,075.37 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Eric Meijer)