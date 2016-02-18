(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE Feb 18 Australian shares rose 2.25 percent on Thursday, marking their highest close since Feb. 2, buoyed by a pick up in energy and resource stocks following a bounce in oil and a revival in commodities companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up by 109.9 points at the close of trade at 4,992, near the intraday high of 4,992.60.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.4 percent or 25.52 points to finish the session at 6,111.09, close to one-week high struck the session before. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Anand Basu)