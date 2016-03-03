BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
(Updates to close)
MELBOURNE, March 3 Australian shares finished up by 1.19 percent on Thursday, having struck the highest since early this year as rising commodities prices boosted resources stocks, and helped fan risk appetite that also sent New Zealand shares to a record.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended at the session's peak of 5081.1 points, which was the loftiest since Jan. 7; the benchmark climbed more than 1 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index hit a record at 6383.63 points, before closing up 1.1 percent or 67.79 points at 6380.86. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO