Melbourne, June 17 Australian shares ended up
0.3 percent on Friday, but posted their biggest weekly loss
since February as markets remained stuck in a holding pattern
ahead of Britain's vote over whether it would leave the European
Union.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 16.7 points higher at
5,162.70, down nearly 3 percent for the week. The benchmark
finished flat on Thursday when it plumbed the weakest level in
nearly two months at 5,141.0.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped by
0.6 percent, or 41.5 points, to finish at 6,847. It also logged
its biggest loss in four months at 1.8 percent.
