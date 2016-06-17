(Updates to close)

Melbourne, June 17 Australian shares ended up 0.3 percent on Friday, but posted their biggest weekly loss since February as markets remained stuck in a holding pattern ahead of Britain's vote over whether it would leave the European Union.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 16.7 points higher at 5,162.70, down nearly 3 percent for the week. The benchmark finished flat on Thursday when it plumbed the weakest level in nearly two months at 5,141.0.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped by 0.6 percent, or 41.5 points, to finish at 6,847. It also logged its biggest loss in four months at 1.8 percent.

