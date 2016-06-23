(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, June 23 Australian shares ended 0.2 percent higher on Thursday as investors waited to see whether Britain will vote to leave the euro zone.

The S&P/ASX 200 index firmed by 9.8 points to 5280.70 at the close of trade. The benchmark also barely changed on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also edged higher, by 0.58 percent or 39.6 points to finish the session at 6,821.35. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Borsuk)