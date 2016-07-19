UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
MELBOURNE, July 19 Australian shares finished down 0.1 percent on Tuesday, snuffing out an eight-session recovery rally following a slump after Britain's June vote to leave the European Union, while New Zealand shares extended gains to a fresh record.
The S&P/ASX 200 index had slipped by 7.2 points to finish at 5,451.30 at the close of trade, having edged up to the highest since last August at 5,466.40 earlier in the day.
The benchmark had climbed half a percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index punched out a new record at 7,154.83 on the close, up by 0.7 percent or 48.88 points. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)