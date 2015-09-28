SYDNEY, Sept 29 Australian shares are set to
join the global equities slump on Tuesday, dragged down by the
major miners on worries about China's slowing growth as well as
sliding metals and oil prices.
Top global miner BHP Billiton, the market's fifth
biggest stock, is set to fall more than 5 percent after rival
mining and trading company Glencore lost almost a third
of its value on debt concerns.
Local share price index futures fell 2 percent to
5,002.0, a 111.5-point discount to the underyling S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent on Monday
defying weakness across Asia.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9
percent to 5,649.3 in early trade.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)