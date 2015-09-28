SYDNEY, Sept 29 Australian shares are set to join the global equities slump on Tuesday, dragged down by the major miners on worries about China's slowing growth as well as sliding metals and oil prices. Top global miner BHP Billiton, the market's fifth biggest stock, is set to fall more than 5 percent after rival mining and trading company Glencore lost almost a third of its value on debt concerns. Local share price index futures fell 2 percent to 5,002.0, a 111.5-point discount to the underyling S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.4 percent on Monday defying weakness across Asia. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9 percent to 5,649.3 in early trade. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)