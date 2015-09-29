(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday)
SYDNEY, Sept 29 Australian shares slumped 3.8
percent on Tuesday to two-year lows as commodities and
energy-related counters were hit hard by persistent worries
about China's slowing economy.
The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 195.09 points to
finish at 4,918.4, the lowest close since July 2013 and the
biggest daily percentage drop since Aug. 24. The benchmark rose
1.4 percent on Monday.
The index is now down nearly 10 percent in the
July-September quarter, on track for its worst quarterly
performance since 2011. For the month, it is down 5.5 percent,
after slipping 8.6 percent in August, its poorest monthly show
since the global financial crisis.
Mining and trading giant Glencore saw its
London-listed shares fall 30 percent on Monday to record lows,
while its Hong Kong stock slumped 27 percent on Tuesday.
The S&P/ASX200 Energy index fell 6.7 percent to a
decade low while iron ore miners BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto dropped 6.4 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.52
percent or 86.71 points to finish the session at 5612.42.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Borsuk)