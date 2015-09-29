SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian shares are poised for a positive start after hitting a two-year low in the previous session but trading is likely to be volatile on persistent worries about global growth and the health of the Chinese economy. Share price index futures rose 0.9 percent overnight, sitting at an 8.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark tumbled 3.8 percent on Tuesday, posting its biggest percentage drop for a day since Aug. 24. Australia building permits and private sector credit data are due at 11.30 am AEST. Shares in New Hope Corp will be watched after it agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in the Bengalla coal mine from a subsidiary of Rio Tinto for $606 million. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 5,599.95 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)