SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australian shares posted their
biggest quarterly loss in four years on Wednesday as a recovery
bounce from the previous session's heavy selling failed to make
up for months of volatility.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.1 percent to close at
5,021.6, its biggest one-day gain since Aug. 25 but insufficient
to make up for the previous day's fall of nearly 4 percent.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the benchmark was down 8.0
percent, its biggest three-month drop since the September
quarter of 2011.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed down
19.1 points or 0.3 percent at 5,593.4. For the quarter, the
index fell 2.3 percent, its biggest three-month decline since
the June 2012 quarter.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)