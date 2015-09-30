Wellington, Oct 1 Australian shares are poised
for a positive start on Thursday,
tracking a rise on Wall Street, with the heavyweight natural
resources sector likely to underpin gains on stronger commodity
prices.
Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open
around 1.4 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs.
The share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
overnight, a 9.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close on Wednesday.
The benchmark rose 2.1 percent in the last session, but
posted the biggest quarterly loss in four years.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index is seen
starting cautiously, having dipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday. It
also fell 2.3 percent in the quarter, a magnitude not seen since
2012.
Pricing action may see exaggerated moves with China's
financial markets closed for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)