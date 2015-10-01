BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
SYDNEY Oct 1 Australian shares closed higher for a second session on Thursday, continuing to recover from a recent slide to a two-year low with the help of solid gains in the financial sector.
The S&P/ASX 200 index put on 1.8 percent, or 90.5 points, to 5,112.1, pulling further away from a trough of 4,918.4 set on Tuesday. The index has gained nearly 4 percent in the past two sessions.
All the Big Four banks rose, led by a 2.3 percent rally in Westpac Banking Corp.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended a touch lower at 5,585.4. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: