SYDNEY, Oct 5 Australian shares are set to rise on Monday, underpinned by mining and energy stocks, after gold, metals and oil prices rose, but activity is likely to be thin with half the country off for a public holiday. Local share price index futures rose 1.3 percent to 5,098.0, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, pointing to a firm opening. The benchmark fell 1.18 percent on Friday. Takeover target Oil Search Ltd may come under pressure after a newspaper quoted suitor Woodside Petroleum's chief executive, Peter Coleman, as saying the company did not want to raise its A$11.6 billion ($8.2 billion) all-share offer. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent to 5,618.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on ($1 = 1.4182 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Walsh)