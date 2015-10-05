(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 5 Australian shares opened the week with a blazing start, jumping nearly 2 percent on Monday with all sectors rising on news of strong job advertising figures that boosted investor confidence in the health of the economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index surged 98.48 points to finish near day's high at 5,510.5 - the highest close since Sept.18. The benchmark fell 1.8 percent on Friday.

The index fell for two straight months to September hitting a 2-year trough and forcing most market strategists to slash their year-end expectations. A new Reuters poll found the index is seen ending 2015 roughly 1 percent above Monday's close.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent or 37.03 points to finish the session at 5,630.54. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)