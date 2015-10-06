* All sectors participate in rally
* 5,200 seen as key index resistance
* 128 shares up, 63 down, 9 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 6 Australian shares rose
for a second day on Tuesday to near 1-month highs, led by banks
and miners, after Wall Street rallied overnight.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 43.8 points to 5,194.3
by 0140 GMT, coming off an intraday high of 5,220, a level not
seen since Sept.10. The benchmark rose 2 percent on Monday.
The index hit a two-year trough late last month on concerns
about global growth and on rising uncertainty about China. It
has since gained about 6 percent.
For the year, the benchmark is still down about 4 percent
and a new Reuters Poll shows the index will likely end 2015
around current levels - marking its first annual loss since
2011.
"The ASX has been sold off heavily in recent periods.
There's some good deals in the market and sentiment has calmed
in global markets for the time being," said IG Markets analyst
Angus Nicholson.
However, with questions on whether the Fed will finally
raise interest rates in December and about China's potential to
surprise on the downside, investors will trade cautiously,
Nicholson added.
"There will be a limit to the rally," he said.
Technical analysts expect some selling pressure to emerge
around 5,200 point - a key resistance level while 5,000
continued to remain a crucial support.
Investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary
policy meeting later in the day where the central bank is
expected to hold rates at a record low 2.0 percent.
All bank shares rose, with Commonwealth Bank and
Westpac up 1.3 percent each. Miners BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto gained around 2.8 percent each.
Mining services provider Macmohan Holdings jumped
15 percent after announcing a share buyback.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.8 percent
or 46.41 points to 5,676.95.
New Zealand's state-run pension fund and infrastructure
investor Infratil leapt nearly 3 percent, having
plumbed an eight-month low last week. Mighty River rose
1.8 percent and Contact Energy 1.4 percent.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which gives investors
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, dropped 2.5 percent
after some felt the trade agreement between 12 Asia-Pacific was
below expectations for the milk industry.
"I am very disappointed that the deal falls far short of
(the) original ambition to eliminate all tariffs," said Fonterra
Chairman John Wilson.
