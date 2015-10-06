(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 6 Australian shares finished 0.33
percent higher on Tuesday, led by gains in banks and miners but
came off a near 1-month high hit earlier in the day on
profit-taking - particularly in telecommunications and
industrials stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.87 points to 5,167.4
at the close of trade, coming off an intraday peak of 5,220 - a
level not seen since Sept 10. The benchmark rose 2 percent on
Monday.
Technical analysts expect some selling pressure to emerge
around 5,200 points - a key resistance level while 5,000
remained a crucial support.
The index hit a two-year trough late last month on concerns
about global growth and on rising uncertainty over China. It has
since gained about 5 percent.
For the year, the benchmark is still down about 4 percent
and a new Reuters Poll found the index is expected to end 2015
at 5,200 - marking its first annual loss since 2011.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.67
percent or 37.57 points to finish the session at 5,668.11.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)