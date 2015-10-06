BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Qtrly net earnings per equivalent Class A share outstanding $2,469
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
SYDNEY, Oct 7 Australian stocks could come under a bit of pressure on Wednesday after Wall Street ended its five-session winning streak abruptly, but gains in oil prices should offer energy shares some support. Suggesting a flat start for the market, stock index futures edged up 0.1 percent, or 6.0 points, to 5,175.0, a modest premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index was already showing some signs of fatigue on Tuesday, when it came off a near one-month peak to close a mere 0.3 percent higher at 5,167.4. It has gained more than 5 percent in a week. New Zealand stocks got off to a sluggish start with the benchmark NZX 50 index up 0.02 percent, or 1.4 points, at 5,669.6. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)
SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.