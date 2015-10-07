* Shares fall on losses in banks, telcoms
* Energy and resources shares buoyant
* Index gained over 5 pct in last 5 sessions
* 115 shares down,73 up, 12 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Swati Pandey and Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 7 Australian shares ran
out of steam after a bold start to the week, falling 0.2 percent
on Wednesday, hurt by banks and telecom stocks although buoyancy
in resources and energy-related sectors helped curb steep
losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 7.9 points to 5,159.5 by
0127 GMT, giving up early intraday gains of as much as 0.5
percent. The benchmark was already showing signs of fatigue on
Tuesday, when it came off a near one-month peak to close a mere
0.3 percent higher. It soared 2 percent on Monday.
The index gained more than 5 percent over the last five
sessions to Tuesday's close, after hitting a two-year trough
late last month. It will likely end the year at 5,200 points -
marking its first annual loss since 2011, according to a Reuters
Poll.
"Yesterday's fade from the early highs was suggestive that
the bulls have momentarily run out of puff and we're seeing
confirmation of that today," said Chris Conway, head of research
at Australian Stock Report.
"This morning's pop higher was a little surprising, given
the mixed leads from the overnight session, so where the market
is now is probably where I expected it to be."
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, ending a five-day winning
streak while Asian stocks were firm on Wednesday helped by a
sharp rebound in oil prices.
Top miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were
up 1.1 percent and 2.3 percent respectively. Energy firms Santos
, Woodside Petroleum and Beach Energy
jumped 3-8 percent.
Asset management firms such as Perpetual and
Platinum led the losses falling 3 and 4.5 percent each.
Major banks all traded in the red with Commonwealth Bank
down 1.1 percent and Westpac off 0.7 percent.
Leading telco Telstra was down 1.1 percent.
For more individual stocks' activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index held gains on
Wednesday, having rallied 0.7 percent in the last session. It
was up 0.1 percent or 6.84 points to 5,674.27.
Stocks in the health care and technology and sectors were
the biggest gainers. Orion Health Group rose around 3
percent, having briefly touched a one-month peak on Tuesday when
it was awarded a U.S. Defence subcontract.
Software developer Xero leapt to around 4 percent
to an eight-week peak.
Energy stocks came under pressure with Mighty River
dropping 1.2 percent, the lowest in one year.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey in SYDNEY and Cecile Lefort in
WELLINGTON)