SYDNEY, Oct 9 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Friday tracking a positive lead from Wall Street on
dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its
September meeting.
Energy stocks are likely to underpin gains boosted by rising
world oil prices.
BHP Billiton is poised to open about 3.0 percent
higher after a 4.6 percent gain in its U.S. ADRs
The local share price index futures rose 1.2
percent or 62.0 points to 5,256.0, a 45.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to 5,210.4 on Thursday, its
highest close since Sept. 9 and its fourth consecutive day of
gains.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5
percent or 28.9 points to 5,654.7 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)