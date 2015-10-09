* Miners among top performers
* Resources stocks underpinned by oil price jump
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Pauline Askin and Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 9 Australian shares rose
for a fifth straight session on Friday, in a broad-based rally
buoyed by what investors saw as the dovish minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's last meeting.
The minutes from the Sept. 16-17 meeting published on
Thursday pointed to a deeply cautious Fed - even before news of
a sharp slowdown in hiring by U.S. employers.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.9 percent or 49.7
points to 5,260.1 by 0138 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent to
5,112.1 in the previous session and is on track for its second
weekly gain.
Analysts expect the ASX 200 to trade in a range of
4,900-5,300 in the absence of fresh catalysts.
"It the perception that easier Fed policy means a weaker
U.S. dollar and that helps emerging markets like China to grow,"
said Damien Boey, equity strategist, Credit Suisse.
"I'm not sure that we've seen the end of the problems for
China yet but none the less, that's what investors seem to be
pricing in."
Major banks ANZ rose 1.22 percent, while NAB
was up 0.5 percent. Mining giants Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton gained nearly 3 percent and 2 percent
respectively.
"The gains have been driven by the resources
sectors...they've been the first to bounce in this relief
rally," Boey said.
A rise in world oil prices boosted energy stocks. Beach
Energy jumped 13.2 percent while Santos gained 4.8
percent and Woodside Petroleum was up 1.23 percent.
Asian shares followed Wall Streets lead as well as a climb
in oil prices.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent or 34.9 points to 5,660.67, to be up 1.1 percent for the
week.
Resistance was found at 5,668, a key retracement level
tested on Thursday. A sustained break would target the September
high of 5,725.89.
Telecommunications and utilities underpinned gains with
Spark New Zealand, Mighty River Power and
Contact Energy up around 1 percent.
A2 Milk was the top outperformer with its share
price up 4 percent. It climbed to its highest in seven weeks
after it announced the completion of a share placement.
The stock is up around 30 percent so far this
year.
Shares in Fonterra's fund, which provides investor
exposure to the farmer-owned dairy exporter, managed to gain 1.3
percent for the week, having recovered from a trade agreement
between 12 Asia-Pacific nations that was less generous to the
dairy industry than expected.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin and Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric
Meijer)