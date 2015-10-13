(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 13 Australian shares on Tuesday fell further away from recent six-week highs as a return of risk aversion pushed down prices of copper, gold and other commodities.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.6 percent to 5,202.9 at the close of trade. On Monday, when shares briefly touched six-week highs, the benchmark closed down 0.9 percent.

Energy and mining stocks were hard hit on Tuesday from the combination of lower oil prices and profit-taking following recent hefty gains.

In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index extended gains with a 0.2 percent increase or 12.99 points. During the session, it reached a three-week high before closing at 5,702.82. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)