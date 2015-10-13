(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 13 Australian shares on Tuesday fell
further away from recent six-week highs as a return of risk
aversion pushed down prices of copper, gold and other
commodities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.6 percent to 5,202.9
at the close of trade. On Monday, when shares briefly touched
six-week highs, the benchmark closed down 0.9 percent.
Energy and mining stocks were hard hit on Tuesday from the
combination of lower oil prices and profit-taking following
recent hefty gains.
In contrast, New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index
extended gains with a 0.2 percent increase or 12.99 points.
During the session, it reached a three-week high before closing
at 5,702.82.
