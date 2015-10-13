SYDNEY, Oct 14 Australian shares were poised to
fall for a third straight session on Wednesday on worries about
slowing growth in China and nerves ahead of U.S. earnings
season.
The share price index futures fell 0.6 percent
overnight to 5,161 points, sitting at a 41.9-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark dropped
0.6 percent on Tuesday, receding further away from a recent
six-week high.
Investors will watch Treasury Wines after it agreed
to buy the majority of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British
wine operations for $552 million.
Westpac Banking announced a $2.5 billion rights
issue to meet new stricter capital rules. Its shares will remain
on a trading halt and is expected to recommence next
Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.40
percent to 5,725.66 in early trade.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool)