SYDNEY, Oct 14 Australian shares were poised to fall for a third straight session on Wednesday on worries about slowing growth in China and nerves ahead of U.S. earnings season. The share price index futures fell 0.6 percent overnight to 5,161 points, sitting at a 41.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark dropped 0.6 percent on Tuesday, receding further away from a recent six-week high. Investors will watch Treasury Wines after it agreed to buy the majority of Diageo Plc's U.S. and British wine operations for $552 million. Westpac Banking announced a $2.5 billion rights issue to meet new stricter capital rules. Its shares will remain on a trading halt and is expected to recommence next Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.40 percent to 5,725.66 in early trade. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool)