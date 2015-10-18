SYDNEY, Oct 19 Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, tracking a lead from Wall Street, but gains may be tempered by resources stocks hurt by weaker commodity prices. Prices of iron ore, Australia's top export earner, have come under renewed pressure .IO62-CNI=SI to be down 26 percent for the year. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,274, a 5.8-point premium to the underlying S&P ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark shot up to a seven-week peak in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index held around two-month peaks in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)