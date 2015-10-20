SYDNEY, Oct 21 Australian shares are set for a lacklustre start on Wednesday with a negative finish on Wall Street and a mixed performance in commodity prices likely to weigh on investors already fretting about slower Chinese growth. Stock index futures eased 0.3 percent to 5,199.0, a 36.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended 0.7 percent lower on Tuesday. Ahead of the opening bell, BHP Billiton announced its operational review for the third quarter, maintaining production guidance across all its businesses. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 10.6 points, to 5,906.1 in early trade, reaching fresh two-month highs. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Toni Reinhold)