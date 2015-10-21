(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 21 Australian shares erased morning
losses and edged up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, after an attempt
by bears to take the index below a key support level fizzled
out.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 12.72 points to
5,248.30 at the close of trade. Wednesday was the third time in
the past week when bearish bets tried to push the index below
5,200.
Early in the day, all banks were down, but Australia & New
Zealand Bank finished up 0.6 percent and Commonwealth
Bank of Australia 0.1 percent higher. National
Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp were
still down at the end.
Miners extended earlier gains with Fortescue Metals Group
surging 6 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton rose around 1 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent or 22.77 points to close at 5,918.26. It was the ninth
straight session of gains. During the day, the index touched a
2-1/2-month high.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)