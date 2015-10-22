* Oil, gold, iron ore, copper prices weigh resources
* Santos says rejected $5.1 bln takeover approach
* Stocks down in 2015 overall
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Oct 22 Australian shares
narrowed early losses on Thursday as a rally in oil producer
Santos, sparked by a $5.1 billion takeover approach,
injected buying interest in resources beaten down by lower
commodity prices.
Overnight the prices of oil, gold, copper and key Australian
export iron ore fell amid concerns about inventory build-up and
soft demand growth.
However Santos revealed before the start of trading that it
had received, and rejected, an informal offer from Scepter, a
fund backed by the ruling families of Brunei and the United Arab
Emirates, sending its shares up to 20 percent higher.
After falling as much as 0.6 percent in early trading, the
S&P/ASX 200 index recovered to be down 0.2 percent or
11.6 points at 5,236.7 by 0120 GMT. The benchmark is down mor3
than 3 percent so far in 2015.
"It's a fairly mundane market but the bid for Santos is
clearly the highlight," said James McGlew, executive director of
corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.
"It's a good sign for the Australian resources sector on a
whole, that they have got people dipping their toe in."
Other energy stocks rose. Energy producer-retailer Origin
Energy added 4 percent, Woodside Petroleum
gained 0.4 percent and Oil Search gained 1 percent.
In the broader resources sector, BHP Billiton
dipped 1 percent and rival Rio Tinto declined 0.5
percent, while gold producer Newcrest droped 4 percent. BHP
spin-off South32 rose 2 percent after saying September
alumina production rose 8 percent.
In the major banks, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
eased 0.5 percent while National Australia Bank
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia both fell
about 0.2 percent.
Health insurer Medibank fell nearly 3 percent as
brokers downgraded their recommendations, citing weaker revenue
guidance than previously expected.
New Zealand stocks were modestly higher and on track to post
their 10th session of gains although the market appeared to lose
some momentum as it approached its 2015 peak.
The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent,
or 7.8 points, to 5,926.05, having climbed as far as 5,931.38, a
high last seen in early August.
It is closing in on its 2015 high of 5,963.05 set on Aug. 3,
having gained 6.0 percent so far this month, a blistering pace
for the start of the fourth quarter.
Helping underpin the rally, Westpac Banking Corp
climbed 2.7 percent, glass product maker Metro Performance Glass
gained 2.7 percent while financial services provider
Heartland New Zealand put on 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)